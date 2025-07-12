Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM: Iran Received Several Message From US On Resumption Of Nuclear Talks

2025-07-12 03:02:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TERHAN, July 12 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran received several message from Washington regarding the resumption of the nuclear talks.
Iran is mulling over the possible time and venue of the talks as well as the necessary guarantees, the state-run IRNA news agency quoted the minister as saying on Saturday.
Responding to threats by UK, France and Germany of resorting to the so-called "snapback mechanism" - a process that allows re-imposition sanctions on Iran under the nuclear deal of 2015, Araghchi said it would be the biggest mistake the Europeans might make.
It would be as big as the one made by the United States when it attacked the Iranian nuclear sites, the Iranian minister said, noting that such a move could only complicate the negotiations on the nuclear file.
He affirmed that negotiation is the only way to settle this dispute provided that such negotiation guarantee the rights of the Iranian people to uranium enrichment.
Tehran and Washington were scheduled to convene the sixth round of indirect talks in Muscat, capital of Oman, last month but the Israeli occupation air attacks on Iran forced the latter to cancel the talks. (pickup previous)
MENAFN12072025000071011013ID1109792581

