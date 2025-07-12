Thailand Reports 40 Monkeypox Cases
Bangkok: Thailand's Department of Disease Control (DDC), under the Ministry of Public Health, has confirmed a total of 40 monkeypox cases nationwide in 2025, according to local media reports.
While the number remains well below previous years, Thai health authorities are urging those in high-risk groups to remain vigilant and adhere to prevention guidelines.
The DDC stated that monkeypox transmission in 2025 is not as widespread as in 2024, which saw 176 cases, and significantly lower than 2023, when 676 cases were reported.
To date, the total number of deaths linked to monkeypox in Thailand stands at 13, accumulated since the first confirmed case, the DDC added.
Most infections remain concentrated among high-risk groups. Although the strain circulating in Thailand is considered mild, authorities are closely monitoring international arrivals due to the risk of more severe variants entering the country, it said.
