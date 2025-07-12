Dh900 More For US Visa? No Problem, Say UAE Residents Here's Why

An additional fee of $250 to apply for a US visa may not stop UAE residents from applying, as many believe it still offers various other benefits. From ease of travelling to many countries to visa-free entries in other countries, residents said the long-term benefits are more with multiple trips to the US.

Mohammad Sajid, a businessman living on Al Maktoum Road, said the visa has added a lot of value for his travel plans.

Recommended For You

“I got the US visa mainly for a business trip to New York, but now I have used it to visit Mexico and even got my other countries' visas easily because of it,” said Sajid.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As part of a major immigration reform bill, US President Donald Trump earlier this month signed into law the 'one big beautiful bill', which includes a new 'Visa Integrity Fee'.

This fee adds $250 on top of the existing $185 non-immigrant visa fee, bringing the total cost to at least $435 for applicants. The amount could rise in future based on inflation. The charge applies to all non-immigrant visa categories, tourist, student, or work, and cannot be waived, although in certain cases, it may be reimbursed.

Despite the additional cost, Sajid believes people will still apply because of the long validity the visa offers.“It is valid for 10 years. You pay once and can use it so many times. Unlike the Schengen visa, which costs hundreds of dirhams and is often valid only for a few weeks or months.”

Saeed Hashim, a resident of Al Barsha and a finance professional who got his US visa a few years ago, said that the visa helped him to visit other countries without hassle.

“I have used my US visa for more than just America,” he said.“Turkey, the Dominican Republic, and other countries allow e-visas or visa-free entry if you have a valid US visa. It saves you the headache of applying for new visas again and again.”

He added that his visa also helped during long airport layovers.“I once had a 12-hour layover in Chicago. We left the airport, saw the city, had dinner, and came back. You can't do that in most countries without a visa.”

Travel industry executives said that because of added benefits, the demand will not dip despite the higher fee.“People were paying $185 for US visa and this new fee will not make much of a difference. It won't really affect serious applicants,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism.

“When you apply with a good salary and proper documents, a US visa becomes a strong credential. It makes getting other visas much easier, and for many countries like Turkey or even Georgia, it opens doors to e-visas or visa-free travel,” said Subair.

“For example, a Turkey visa can cost you Dh765 in total, and you still need to submit your passport to the embassy. But if you already have a US visa, you can get an e-visa instantly,” added Subair.

He further said that the visa allows for smooth transit through airports across the world.“We have seen people willing to wait a year for a US visa appointment and that shows how valuable it is.”

Pavan Poojari, travel consultant at Luxury Travels, said they are watching the situation closely.“Right now, we are in a bit of a wait-and-watch mode. The US systems are undergoing updates, and currently, we don't have full access to the new visa application system.”

He said that there is a lot of anticipation in the travel industry and everyone wants to know what changes might be introduced.“We are monitoring the situation and are hopeful that the new system will be operational very soon. Once it's live, there will be more clarity and efficiency in the process.”