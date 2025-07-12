Dubai: Influencer Abdu Rozik Arrested At Airport On 'Allegations Of Theft'

Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik was arrested at Dubai International Airport on Saturday, the company managing Rozik confirmed to Khaleej Times.

The 21-year-old was detained by authorities at around 5am over the weekend, shortly after arriving in Dubai from Montenegro. The specific nature of the complaint has not been disclosed, and no official statement has been issued by authorities.

Recommended For You

“All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft,” a company representative told Khaleej Times, declining to provide further details.

Khaleej Times has reached out to authorities for an official comment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rozik, who stands just over three feet tall due to a growth hormone deficiency, is one of the most recognisable young celebrities in the region. He holds a UAE Golden Visa and has lived in Dubai for several years. His popularity rose through his music, viral videos, and reality television appearances, including Bigg Boss 16.

In 2024, Rozik made his boxing debut at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and launched his restaurant brand, Habibi, in the UK. That same year, he was also questioned by India's Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering investigation involving a hospitality firm, though he was not named as an accused.