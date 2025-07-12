UAE Lottery: 7 Lucky Residents Bag Dh100,000 Each Check Winning Numbers Here

It is Saturday night again and time to see if a UAE resident has won the life-changing amount of Dh100 million. The winning numbers for the UAE Lottery jackpot were announced: 20, 18, 19, 24, 12, 13 in the Days set, and 2 in the Months set.

While the days section numbers can be matched in any order, the months section number must be an exact match to win the Dh100-million jackpot.

Meanwhile, seven lucky participants have yet again emerged winners of the 'Lucky Chance IDs' which are “guaranteed” to win Dh100,000 each .

Each entry for a chance at the jackpot costs Dh50. For each ticket bought, the system generates a corresponding 'Lucky Chance ID'.

The seven Lucky Chance IDs selected in the Lucky Chance draw are as follows:



AI0704054

BX4878787

BI3351640

BZ5001959

CN6426312

CL6264281 CO6502073

Depending on the numbers they match, participants can win Dh100 million, Dh1 million, Dh100,000, Dh1,000 or Dh100. Participants can either select their own lottery numbers or use the 'Easy Pick' feature that does the job through a random number generator.

There is also an option to buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to Dh1 million. Rates for these cards start from Dh5, which offers the opportunity to win up to Dh50,000. The draw's Dh10 cards have a top prize of Dh100,000; while the Dh20 ones have Dh300,000. Players can win Dh1 million with cards prized at Dh50.

UAE residents aged 18 and above are can participate in the country's first regulated lottery