Dr Osama Regaah Wins 'Outstanding UAE Author Excellence Award' At UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2025

At the prestigious UAE's Next MasterMind Awards 2025, held at the elegant Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai, celebrating global business and corporate leaders, coaching leaders and authors. Among the night's most distinguished honourees was Dr Osama Regaah, who received the“Outstanding UAE Author Excellence Award” for his novel Black Mamba. Dr Osama Regaah is recognised not only for his literary brilliance but also for his commanding influence as legal director.

Dr Regaah was presented the award on stage by esteemed dignitaries: Dr Shaikha Almazrouei, co-founder of Cell Lab7; and Dr Nidal Abou Zaki, founder and managing director of Orient Planet Group (OPG) and secretary general of Lebanese Business Council of Dubai & Northern Emirates.

This recognition marked a celebration not only of Dr Regaah's literary achievements but also of his broader intellectual influence across the Arab world and beyond. In his acceptance speech, Dr Osama Regaah shared: "To write is to preserve truth and to challenge silence. Literature and law are both languages of justice and I'm honoured to stand in service of both."

At the awards ceremony, his critically acclaimed novel Black Mamba was spotlighted for its philosophical depth and psychological brilliance. Through vivid characters like Maqsoud, Samia, and the enigmatic Jaika, the novel explores the blurred lines between truth and illusion, love and power, earning attention from literary scholars and graduate researchers across the region. He is a celebrated literary figure whose novels and writings have been published across Jordan, Turkey, Morocco, Iran, and Sudan, with translations into Persian, Turkish, and Amharic.

The UAE's Next MasterMind Awards, now in its 13th year, founded by Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and Dr Navana Kundu, continues to be one of the most respected global platforms honouring excellence across 40 plus industries. The 2025 edition was marked by powerful keynote addresses, unmatched networking and recognitions that celebrated leadership rooted in authenticity, intellect, and global impact.

Dr Osama's recognition as the Outstanding UAE Author is more than an award - it reflects his rare gift of uniting two powerful worlds: the clarity of law and the beauty of literature. His ability to inspire through both logic and language is a mark of true brilliance. His presence at the event reminded that real influence comes from the courage to use words, whether legal or literary, to shape thought, inspire change, and move society forward.

