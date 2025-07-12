Gulf Medical University Launches Second Cycle Of Dh3 Million Thumbay Research Grant

In a bold step to propel global medical research and healthcare innovation, Thumbay Group-through its academic flagship Gulf Medical University (GMU)-has launched the Second Cycle of the Thumbay International Research Grant 2025/26. With a total allocation of Dh3 million, the grant reaffirms Thumbay Group's commitment to empowering research that transforms lives, strengthens healthcare systems, and addresses real-world challenges.

This initiative invites visionary researchers from around the world to submit proposals that are rooted in innovation, evidence-based methodology, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The focus areas include some of the most critical frontiers in healthcare: precision oncology, drug discovery, AI applications in medicine, public health, healthcare systems and health economics, veterinary medicine, and innovation in medical education.

The grant serves as a powerful platform that connects scientific discovery with societal progress. It is designed to nurture research that delivers tangible outcomes in patient care, medical education, and the integration of technology in healthcare systems. At its core lies a belief in the transformative power of ideas. Through this initiative, we are investing in visionary minds and trailblazers whose work will shape the future of medicine and spark the next generation of breakthroughs.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, said:“Through this grant, we are investing to make Gulf Medical University a leading research-based university and UAE to be a hub for research and innovation. In the next two years, we hope to increase the grant amount to Dh10 million.”

Echoing the founder's vision, Prof. Manda Venkatramana, acting chancellor at GMU, added:“Our goal is to create an ecosystem where research is not confined to the lab but extended into clinics and communities, making an impact on patient outcomes. With over 100 leading industry partners, GMU is proud to serve as the launchpad for innovation with purpose."

This initiative by Thumbay Group once again places the UAE at the heart of global efforts to foster cutting-edge research, proving that when visionary leadership meets purpose-driven science, the possibilities are limitless. Gulf Medical University is one of the region's leading academic health centers, known for its innovation-driven medical education and global collaborations. With over 90 nationalities represented on campus and partnerships with more than 60 universities worldwide, GMU is committed to shaping future healthcare leaders.

Proposals are now being accepted, with a submission deadline of November 30, 2025. Interested researchers can visit: .