Early Detection, Instant Images: How UAE-Made Drones Catch Intruders, Enhance Security

In a remote desert facility in Central Asia, two intruders attempting to breach a security perimeter in the dead of night were intercepted before they could reach the main compound.

Within 30 seconds of detecting unauthorised movement, an autonomous drone launched from a docking station, navigated with centimetre-level accuracy, and captured thermal images of the suspects. They fled before causing damage - and the breach was patched the same day.

According to Microavia, the UAE-based drone manufacturer behind the incident response, autonomous aerial systems are not just replacing static sensors and patrols, they're reshaping the economics and strategy of infrastructure security across the region.

“We're talking about 98 per cent uptime, thermal imaging, high-resolution EO zoom, and AI target classification all working together - without a pilot, without delay,” said Enrique Plaza Baez, CEO of Microavia.“The system not only prevented a potential loss, but delivered a full return on investment within the first year.”

Drones built for the desert

From perimeter surveillance to infrastructure inspection and emergency response, AI-enabled drones are already flying missions across borders, pipelines, desalination plants and power grids throughout the GCC.

“Our platform was engineered from the ground up to operate in the Gulf,” Plaza said.“We've tested it in temperatures from -35°C to 60°C. The docking stations are dustproof, climate-controlled, and corrosion-resistant - because that's what this region demands.”

Microavia's autonomous drones can remain airborne 98 per cent of the time thanks to automated battery replacement, real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance features. Their stability in winds up to 15m per second makes them ideal for challenging coastal and desert operations.“We've eliminated standby costs, downtime, and the need for full flight crews,” he added.“What we're offering isn't just automation - it's intelligent automation that scales, learns, and outperforms.”

Plaza believes many organisations still evaluate drone technology using outdated models, focusing on capital expenses or staff reduction.“Traditional ROI metrics were designed for tools managed by humans,” he said.“But autonomous drones are now part of permanent infrastructure - they collect data, analyse it, and support decision-making.”

He argues that the impact should instead be measured in terms of incident preparedness, operational insight, and response capability.“These drones are enabling a level of real-time control and urban intelligence that simply didn't exist before.”

In one case, Microavia drones patrolling mountainous terrain every 15 km detected suspicious thermal activity 18 hours ahead of a scheduled human patrol.“The alert helped intercept an unauthorised crossing and revealed a previously unmonitored route. That kind of early detection is game-changing.”

UAE's supportive regulation

While the US drone market is shaped by the FAA and Europe's ecosystem remains fragmented, the UAE is leading the region in regulation that supports scalable drone operations , Plaza said.

“Here, we have fast-track registration, centralised governance, and legal clarity - which makes innovation possible,” he explained.“In many ways, it's more conducive to advanced drone deployment than the West.”

Microavia's systems are already integrated with local airspace management platforms and tested within the UAE's regulatory frameworks. The company is also eyeing alignment with smart city initiatives - from Dubai's real-time 3D mapping to Abu Dhabi's unified digital services.

The local drone market in the UAE is valued at $122 million and growing rapidly. According to Plaza, the shift from consumer use to national infrastructure is already underway - with UAE firms now exporting technologies instead of simply adopting them.

“At international exhibitions, UAE companies are securing export contracts for AI-enabled platforms - and Microavia is part of that movement,” he said.“Everything we build is developed and assembled in the Emirates. That gives our partners confidence, and it gives the UAE a foothold in the global defence and security supply chain.”

While defence, border security and oil and gas remain the most aggressive adopters of autonomous drone tech, other sectors such as agriculture , civil protection, and smart logistics are beginning to catch up. Still, Plaza notes that adoption remains fragmented in areas like insurance, construction and utilities.“There's huge potential in nature conservation, tunnel monitoring, even mining. But to unlock that, we need both digital infrastructure and regulatory clarity.”

Looking ahead, Microavia is investing in drone swarms for disaster relief, environmental monitoring in fragile ecosystems, and smart agriculture for arid regions.“In five to ten years, AI drones will be embedded in every smart city function,” Plaza predicted.“They'll monitor traffic, inspect infrastructure, and respond to emergencies - not reactively, but proactively.”

As the UAE continues its ascent as a regional tech leader, firms like Microavia are quietly building the hardware, software and sovereign strategy to match.“We're not just flying drones,” Plaza said.“We're building autonomy into the infrastructure of tomorrow - right here in the UAE.”