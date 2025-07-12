Turkish President Announces New Phase In Turkiye's Peace Process Following PKK Disarmament Step
Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Saturday that the country has entered a new phase following the initiation of a disarmament process by PKK militants, declaring that the plague of terrorism is now fading.
In a speech, Erdogan stated that today is a new day; a new page has been opened in history, stressing that his government is working to safeguard the nation's interests in an environment free from terrorism.
He revealed his intention to form a parliamentary committee to discuss the legal requirements for the disarmament process, expressing hope that the parliament will support the step with a constructive and facilitative approach.
The Turkish peace process witnessed its first concrete action today as 30 PKK fighters burned their weapons near Sulaymaniyah province in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, fulfilling the group's earlier commitment to abandoning armed struggle after more than four decades of conflict.=
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment