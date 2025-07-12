Turkish President Announces New Phase In Turkiye's Peace Process Following PKK Disarmament Step

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Saturday that the country has entered a new phase following the initiation of a disarmament process by PKK militants, declaring that the plague of terrorism is now fading.

In a speech, Erdogan stated that today is a new day; a new page has been opened in history, stressing that his government is working to safeguard the nation's interests in an environment free from terrorism.

He revealed his intention to form a parliamentary committee to discuss the legal requirements for the disarmament process, expressing hope that the parliament will support the step with a constructive and facilitative approach.

The Turkish peace process witnessed its first concrete action today as 30 PKK fighters burned their weapons near Sulaymaniyah province in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, fulfilling the group's earlier commitment to abandoning armed struggle after more than four decades of conflict.=