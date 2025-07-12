Miscreants Scattered Glass Pieces On Kanwar Route In Shahdara: Kapil Mishra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) With the start of auspicious Shravan month on Friday, troubles for Kanwariyas surfaced on the very first day as some miscreants in Shahdara, Delhi, reportedly scattered glass pieces on the route of the Kanwar Yatra.

However, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said that no disruption will be allowed in the Kanwar Yatra.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, in a post on the social media platform X, said,“Some miscreants in Shahdara, Delhi, scattered glass pieces on the route of the Kanwar Yatra for about one kilometre. Employees of the Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation are clearing the route. Local MLA Sanjay Goyal is present there.”

He said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta herself has taken cognisance of the incident. An FIR will be lodged against the miscreants by the PWD. Kapil Mishra said that no disruption will be allowed in the journey of Kanwariyas.

Earlier, South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan said that Delhi Police held a meeting with the Kanwar camp organisers and the concerned parties, in which the guidelines of the Delhi government and the police were discussed. "The main objective of these guidelines is to make the journey safe and smooth. We are ensuring that no Kanwariya faces any problem. We have prepared the entire outline. Further work is being done accordingly,” he added.

He said that special arrangements will be made for fire extinguishers to prevent fire in the Kanwar camps. The stands to be installed for water distribution will be strong, and special attention will be paid to cleanliness around the camps. Apart from this, toilets will be built near the camps, which will be at a short distance, so that cleanliness is maintained. Special emphasis has also been laid on the traffic system. The camps will be set up a little behind the road, so that there is no hindrance to the traffic and the possibility of an accident is reduced.