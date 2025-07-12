Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--MultiBank Group, the world's largest financial derivatives institution has officially announced that the Token Generation Event (TGE) for its highly anticipated $MBG Token will take place on

MultiBank Group has officially announced that the Token Generation Event (TGE) for its highly anticipated $MBG Token will take place on July 22, 2025.

This milestone will mark the full activation of the $MBG Token on the blockchain, enabling holders to view and manage their balances across supported platforms. Following the token minting, users will be able to trade $MBG via MultiBank , the Group's regulated crypto exchange and Uniswap, the world's leading decentralized platform.

The $MBG Token has garnered global attention for its rare combination of real-world utility, institutional backing, and strong deflationary mechanics. It is underpinned by $29 billion in assets across the group's 4 Pillars. and backed by $35 billion+ in daily trading volume , making it one of the most credible and substantial token launches in recent years.

The token is built on the strength of MultiBank Group's four-pillar ecosystem:



MultiBank TradFi : A CFD powerhouse that generated $362 million in revenue in 2024.

MEX Exchange : A $23.7 billion institutional trading platform targeting emerging markets.

MultiBank RWA : A new venture to tokenize $3 billion worth of ultra-luxury real estate. MultiBank : Expanding into spot and derivatives crypto markets with full regulatory oversight.

These pillars support a $440 million buyback and burn program , designed to sustain token demand, drive scarcity, and increase long-term value for holders.

“This TGE marks a historic moment for MultiBank Group and the entire crypto industry. The $MBG Token isn't just another project-it's a utility asset rooted in real economics, designed to bridge traditional finance and blockchain,” said Naser Taher, the Chairman of MultiBank Group.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group is a global leader in financial derivatives. With over 2 million clients in 100+ countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion, it offers a broad range of brokerage and asset management services. Renowned for innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group is regulated by 17+ top-tier financial authorities across five continents. Its award-winning platforms provide up to 500:1 leverage across Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 international awards for trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group's website.

