UAE Delegation Eyes Strategic R&D Ties In NL And BE

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A UAE delegation, under the leadership of Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, has completed visits to the Netherlands and Belgium aimed at expanding strategic collaboration in R&D and critical advanced technologies. The two-day mission centred on forging partnerships in areas including AI, space, health and nanoelectronics.

Sharaf, who oversaw the Emirates Mars Mission and now leads the UAE's science diplomacy efforts, engaged Dutch counterparts such as Vice Minister Michiel Sweers and Cyber Affairs Ambassador Ernst Noorman. Meetings with Erwin Nijsse and Harm van de Wetering from the ministries of innovation and space respectively focussed on aligning the UAE's science ambitions with Dutch expertise.

A highlight was a high-level roundtable featuring public and private stakeholders, where both sides discussed collaborative initiatives in artificial intelligence, space tech, biotechnology and broader scientific research. Key Dutch institutions – including TNO, Deltares, ASML and Eindhoven University of Technology – were visited to explore joint applied research programmes spanning water management, semiconductor innovation and university- industry linkages.

The delegation's mission concluded with a visit to the imec headquarters and labs in Leuven, Belgium. Imec, a globally recognised centre for nanoelectronics and digital innovation led by CEO Luc Van den Hove, is home to over 5,500 researchers and reported revenue of €846 million in 2022. The UAE delegation toured imec's facilities to investigate potential partnerships involving semiconductor research, AI hardware and future communications.

Beyond institutional visits, UAE participants included Nouf Al Hameli, Science and Technology Adviser to Sharaf's ministry, alongside representatives from EDGE Group, Dubai Future Foundation, MGX, G42 and the Technology Innovation Institute under the Advanced Technology Research Council. Their presence signals a cross‐sector push to integrate government, defence, private sector and academic R&D capabilities.

See also Stonepeak Secures Strategic Co-Control of IFCO Stake

The timing of the visit aligns with Europe's ambition to build technological autonomy. In May, EU officials emphasised the importance of domestic AI chip production to strengthen technological sovereignty. The UAE, keen on diversifying its tech ecosystem, stands to benefit from Dutch and Belgian strengths in microelectronics, photonics and applied AI.

Analysts note that such collaboration is consistent with a UAE strategy that blends national ambition with international partnerships. Sharaf himself has deep domain credibility: a former board member of the UAE Space Agency and chair of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, he led the Emirates Mars Mission, forging global R&D alliances with institutions in the US and Europe.

While official communiqués framed the visits in diplomatic and institutional terms, sources familiar with discussions highlighted potential next steps: co-funded research programmes, joint innovation labs, and student exchange schemes in semiconductor and AI development.

Experts caution, however, that cross-border R&D frameworks require careful alignment. Differences in intellectual property regimes, export controls, and standard-setting processes between the UAE, EU and Belgium must be navigated for meaningful cooperation. Partners are expected to elaborate memoranda of understanding, agreeing on joint funding protocols and industry-academia mechanisms.

UAE's delegation marks a strategic shift: away from transactional acquisition of tech, and towards co-development through knowledge ecosystems. In engaging flagship institutions like ASML and imec, and government bodies in The Hague, the UAE signals a move to deepen scientific diplomacy alongside its broader economic diversification goals.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?