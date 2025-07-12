Morocco Advances Digital Sovereignty With 500 MW Green Data Hub

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue /AP

Morocco is embarking on an ambitious project to construct a 500 megawatt data centre powered entirely by renewable energy in Dakhla, Western Sahara, according to digital transition minister Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni. The facility aims to bolster the protection and localisation of sensitive data infrastructure, reinforcing the kingdom's drive to establish itself as a key digital hub for Africa.

The announcement positions the Dakhla centre as a state-owned flagship in Morocco's broader digital modernisation strategy, which allocates 11 billion dirhams toward digital transformation through to 2026. While specifics on project costs and timeline remain undisclosed, its scale highlights the government's commitment to both digital sovereignty and green energy adoption.

This initiative builds on recent developments. Earlier this year, Morocco launched its inaugural sovereign data centre at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University. Operational since January, the centre provides cloud hosting for public and private entities, signalling the start of a national network designed to keep critical data within Moroccan jurisdiction.

El Fallah Seghrouchni emphasised that through this network of data centres,“the kingdom not only asserts its digital sovereignty, but also its ambition to become a regional digital hub serving Africa.” That ambition is being underpinned by Morocco's renewable energy investments and expertise in wind and solar technologies, which have already positioned it as a continental leader in clean power production.

Analysts note that Morocco's energy transition efforts, driven by the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy, have delivered substantial capacity. As of 2022, wind generated 13.5 percent of the country's electricity, and solar parks built under the Noor project have substantially expanded solar output. Dakhla itself benefits from favourable wind patterns, averaging 7–8.5 m/s, making it ideal for renewables-powered infrastructure.

Morocco is among a growing number of countries prioritising sovereign or hybrid cloud strategies to store and process data domestically. This trend stems from concerns over data privacy, legal control, and cybersecurity. Similar efforts include Rwanda's AI‐assisted cloud triage in healthcare and Singapore's G‐Cloud, both cited by the World Bank as successful models.

Under its“Digital Morocco 2030” roadmap, the kingdom intends not only to develop sovereign cloud infrastructure but also to enhance artificial intelligence capabilities and expand fibre optic networks across the country. The Dakhla centre is expected to contribute significantly to this vision by offering a large-scale, sustainable backbone for digital services.

Despite the scale of the project, several key questions remain unanswered. Neither timeline nor financial details related to construction have been provided. Similarly, there is no official announcement yet regarding the participation of international or private partners in its design or operation. The absence of clarity on whether the facility will be powered by solar, wind, or a hybrid mix also leaves procedural and technical details unconfirmed.

However, the government's prior success in rolling out renewable energy schemes and building the existing data centre suggests that it possesses the institutional capacity and expertise to deliver on these green infrastructure plans.

Experts say that such a green-powered data centre, given its unprecedented capacity in the region, could set a benchmark for sustainable digital infrastructure across Africa. It aligns with global technological, regulatory, and environmental trends, ranging from carbon footprint reduction to strategic digital sovereignty.

The project also carries geopolitical significance. Situated in Western Sahara, Dakhla's development may influence strategic narratives concerning the region and Morocco's broader international positioning, though El Fallah Seghrouchni's remarks focused exclusively on digital ambitions.

Domestic actors in cloud services, telecommunications, and green-tech sectors are expected to watch developments closely. The Dakhla centre could foster private‐sector engagement and public‐private partnerships. It might also accelerate demand for skilled professionals in areas such as data centre management, cloud architecture, renewable energy engineering, and AI systems administration.

As implementation unfolds, industry analysts will look for details on construction firms, technology vendors, projected employment figures, and grid integration strategies. The modular design of the Mohammed VI Polytechnic facility could serve as a template. Its operational data in energy efficiency, utilisation rates, and uptime might offer valuable insights for scaling up.

Dakhla's data centre could prove pivotal in enhancing regional digital resilience. Morocco's strategic location connecting Europe and sub‐Saharan Africa makes it both an ideal point for cross‐continental data transit and a node in broader geopolitical efforts to diversify digital infrastructure.

The kingdom's continued investment in renewable energy and digital infrastructure positions it at the forefront of sustainable technological advancement on the continent. The forthcoming data centre in Dakhla is poised to be a landmark project in Morocco's efforts to promote green digital sovereignty.

