UNRWA Warns Of Dire Health Risks In Gaza Amid Water Shortages, Overcrowded Shelters, And Deadly Aid Blockade

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) RAMALLAH / PNN /

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has sounded the alarm over the severe health risks facing civilians in Gaza, citing a lack of clean water, extreme overcrowding in shelters, and soaring temperatures.

In a brief statement on Saturday posted to its official page on X, UNRWA stressed the urgent need to lift the ongoing blockade and allow the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries - including hygiene supplies - into the strip.

It revealed that 800 starving individuals have been killed while trying to access food, describing it as a result of a "lethal scam" that has replaced a once-functioning aid system. The statement accused the blockade of being part of a broader campaign of collective punishment aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from Gaza.