UNRWA Warns Of Dire Health Risks In Gaza Amid Water Shortages, Overcrowded Shelters, And Deadly Aid Blockade
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has sounded the alarm over the severe health risks facing civilians in Gaza, citing a lack of clean water, extreme overcrowding in shelters, and soaring temperatures.
In a brief statement on Saturday posted to its official page on X, UNRWA stressed the urgent need to lift the ongoing blockade and allow the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries - including hygiene supplies - into the strip.
It revealed that 800 starving individuals have been killed while trying to access food, describing it as a result of a "lethal scam" that has replaced a once-functioning aid system. The statement accused the blockade of being part of a broader campaign of collective punishment aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment