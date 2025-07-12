Switzerland Eyes Joining EU Rearmament Programme

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Federal Council wants to explore the possibilities of joining the European Union's €800-billion rearmament programme without compromising Swiss neutrality. This content was published on July 12, 2025 - 12:04 3 minutes RTS

The European Commission has presented a plan to bolster Europe's defence industry and increase military capabilities. The plan, dubbed“ReArm Europe”, could mobilise around €800 billion (CHF745 billion), including €150 billion provided by Brussels to EU member states in the form of loans.

Switzerland is not an EU member. But the Swiss government has expressed interest in a possible partnership.

Deputy State Secretary for Security Policy Pälvi Pulli has confirmed this interest.

“If we enter into a partnership, we will in principle have access to this rearmament programme, and we can then request these credits for joint purchases,” the ambassador explained told Swiss public television, RTS.

