Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Eyes Joining EU Rearmament Programme

2025-07-12 02:08:48
The Federal Council wants to explore the possibilities of joining the European Union's €800-billion rearmament programme without compromising Swiss neutrality. This content was published on July 12, 2025 - 12:04 3 minutes RTS

The European Commission has presented a plan to bolster Europe's defence industry and increase military capabilities. The plan, dubbed“ReArm Europe”, could mobilise around €800 billion (CHF745 billion), including €150 billion provided by Brussels to EU member states in the form of loans.

Switzerland is not an EU member. But the Swiss government has expressed interest in a possible partnership.

Deputy State Secretary for Security Policy Pälvi Pulli has confirmed this interest.

“If we enter into a partnership, we will in principle have access to this rearmament programme, and we can then request these credits for joint purchases,” the ambassador explained told Swiss public television, RTS.

More More Switzerland mulls stronger ties with European defence structures

This content was published on Jun 9, 2025 In the face of US disengagement, the idea of a defence partnership with the EU is gaining ground in the Swiss parliament.

Read more: Switzerland mulls stronger ties with European defence structure

