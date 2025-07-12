A Commitment Agreement To Normalize Classes Was Signed By Teachers And The Ministry Of Education (MEDUCA) -
After Agreement with the Ministry of Education to Resume Classes on July 14, Teachers Divided
Following the signing of the“Declaration of Principles for Education and the Immediate and Uninterrupted Return to Classes” by 15 teachers' unions and the Ministry of Education (Meduca), there has been anger among unionized teachers, both those who accepted the agreement and the four groups that did not sign it and will consult with their members. One of the Aeve leaders reported that they did not sign the document because they must first consult their members. He also indicated that the final decision will depend on the continuation of the administrative proceedings against the teachers. The union has scheduled a rally with a communal pot for this Saturday, July 12, at its headquarters in Santiago de Veraguas.
Following the signing of the agreement between the Ministry of Education and the unions, teachers have expressed their displeasure over the fact that more than 700 teachers are facing administrative proceedings.
