A Commitment Agreement To Normalize Classes Was Signed By Teachers And The Ministry Of Education (MEDUCA)

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Representatives of 15 teachers' unions and officials from the Ministry of Education (Meduca) signed an agreement on Friday night, July 11, 2025, to suspend the teacher strike. Fifteen unions signed, while four others-including those with the largest number of members, such as the Veraguas Educators Association (Aeve), the Panama Teachers Association (Asoprof), the National Union of Education Workers (Sinte), and the Association of the Trade Union Movement of Educators of the Republic of Panama (Asomogrep)-reported that they will first conduct the respective consultations with their members.

After Agreement with the Ministry of Education to Resume Classes on July 14, Teachers Divided

Following the signing of the“Declaration of Principles for Education and the Immediate and Uninterrupted Return to Classes” by 15 teachers' unions and the Ministry of Education (Meduca), there has been anger among unionized teachers, both those who accepted the agreement and the four groups that did not sign it and will consult with their members. One of the Aeve leaders reported that they did not sign the document because they must first consult their members. He also indicated that the final decision will depend on the continuation of the administrative proceedings against the teachers. The union has scheduled a rally with a communal pot for this Saturday, July 12, at its headquarters in Santiago de Veraguas.

Following the signing of the agreement between the Ministry of Education and the unions, teachers have expressed their displeasure over the fact that more than 700 teachers are facing administrative proceedings.