Al-Sisi Attends High-Level African Summit To Strengthen Continental Coordination, Regional Integration

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has arrived in Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea, to take part in the 7th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (MYCM) of the African Union (AU) - a key platform for advancing regional integration and aligning continental strategies.

Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shinawy stated that President Al-Sisi is participating in the summit in his capacity as Chair of the North Africa Regional Mechanism and Chairperson of the Heads of State and Government Orientation Committee of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD).

During the meeting, President Al-Sisi is expected to outline Egypt's efforts to strengthen the effectiveness of these mechanisms, with a particular focus on linking peace and security initiatives to broader development goals aimed at achieving sustainable stability across Africa.

The MYCM, established in 2017 to replace the AU's traditional mid-year summits, convenes a select group of African leaders, including the Chairpersons of Regional Economic Communities (RECs), AU Commissioners, and heads of regional mechanisms. Its primary aim is to coordinate and harmonise the work of the AU and RECs to accelerate the implementation of the AU's Agenda 2063 - the continent's strategic framework for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

In line with AU protocols, the MYCM performs several critical functions: reviewing the current state of continental integration; coordinating the division of labour between the AU, member states, RECs, and other regional mechanisms; and aligning policies across various sectors. The meeting also serves to identify areas of cooperation, establish mechanisms for collaboration at regional and continental levels, and assess progress in implementing AU decisions and legal frameworks related to inter-institutional relations.

On the sidelines of the summit, President Al-Sisi is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with several African heads of state. These meetings will focus on addressing pressing challenges confronting the continent and exploring avenues to enhance political and economic stability in pursuit of shared development aspirations.

Egypt's participation in the summit comes at a pivotal time, as Africa navigates a complex landscape marked by climate change, armed conflicts, food insecurity, and demographic pressures - all against the backdrop of ongoing efforts to deepen continental unity and advance regional cooperation.