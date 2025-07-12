403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Stokes' Run-Out Of Pant Helps England Slow India Charge
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Julian Guyer England captain Ben Stokes ran out Rishabh Pant on the stroke of lunch to give his side a much-needed boost in the third Test against India at Lord's on Saturday.
It looked as if India would bat through the third day's morning session without losing a wicket until Pant set off for a quick single in the hope of getting KL Rahul -- 98 not out -- back on strike so the opener could complete his century before the interval.
Pant, however, just failed to beat Stokes's direct hit on the stumps from cover-point and was run out for 74.
His exit ended a fourth-wicket stand of 141 with Rahul after they had come together with India faltering at 107-3.
India reached the interval at 248-4, 139 runs behind England's first-innings 387 featuring a century from star batsman Joe Root.
On another hot and energy-sapping day at Lord's, India resumed on 145-3.
Rahul was 53 not out with wicketkeeper Pant, off the field for much of England's innings following a finger injury, unbeaten on 19.
There had been joyous scenes at Lord's on Friday when Jofra Archer marked his return to Test cricket after more than four years of injury-induced exile with a third-ball dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal.
But Archer's first ball Saturday was glanced fine for four by left-hander Pant as the express fast bowler strayed in line.
Three balls later, the famously aggressive Pant carved Archer over the infield as he flayed an 87 mph delivery on a good length in front of square for four.
Rahul then drove first-change Brydon Carse for four and later glanced, square cut and clipped the fast bowler for three more elegant boundaries in successive deliveries.
Meanwhile a charging Pant, who scored twin hundreds in India's defeat in the first Test and a quickfire 65 at Edgbaston, launched Chris Woakes down the ground.
And when Carse dropped short, Rahul flat-batted a bouncer through mid-off in Pant-like fashion for another well-struck four.
Pant completed a 55-ball fifty in style by hooking Stokes for six.
And he was equally severe on Shoaib Bashir, launching the off-spinner's first ball Saturday for six.
However, Pant's expansive innings was brought to an end by Stokes' brilliance in the field to leave the match and series still tantalisingly poised.
It looked as if India would bat through the third day's morning session without losing a wicket until Pant set off for a quick single in the hope of getting KL Rahul -- 98 not out -- back on strike so the opener could complete his century before the interval.
Pant, however, just failed to beat Stokes's direct hit on the stumps from cover-point and was run out for 74.
His exit ended a fourth-wicket stand of 141 with Rahul after they had come together with India faltering at 107-3.
India reached the interval at 248-4, 139 runs behind England's first-innings 387 featuring a century from star batsman Joe Root.
On another hot and energy-sapping day at Lord's, India resumed on 145-3.
Rahul was 53 not out with wicketkeeper Pant, off the field for much of England's innings following a finger injury, unbeaten on 19.
There had been joyous scenes at Lord's on Friday when Jofra Archer marked his return to Test cricket after more than four years of injury-induced exile with a third-ball dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal.
But Archer's first ball Saturday was glanced fine for four by left-hander Pant as the express fast bowler strayed in line.
Three balls later, the famously aggressive Pant carved Archer over the infield as he flayed an 87 mph delivery on a good length in front of square for four.
Rahul then drove first-change Brydon Carse for four and later glanced, square cut and clipped the fast bowler for three more elegant boundaries in successive deliveries.
Meanwhile a charging Pant, who scored twin hundreds in India's defeat in the first Test and a quickfire 65 at Edgbaston, launched Chris Woakes down the ground.
And when Carse dropped short, Rahul flat-batted a bouncer through mid-off in Pant-like fashion for another well-struck four.
Pant completed a 55-ball fifty in style by hooking Stokes for six.
And he was equally severe on Shoaib Bashir, launching the off-spinner's first ball Saturday for six.
However, Pant's expansive innings was brought to an end by Stokes' brilliance in the field to leave the match and series still tantalisingly poised.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment