UN Human Rights-Supported High Note Global Prize Awarded To The Song 'We Believe In Hope' On International Day Of Hope

In Times Square, the 2025 High Note Global Prize was announced in honor of International Day of Hope, July 12.

Award-winning composer Jeff Beal, Afghan artist Aryana Sayeed, and Joan Beal created the song inspired by the story of Afghanistan's all-female robotics team.

- David Clark, Founder of the High Note Global Initiative

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the world celebrates the inaugural International Day of Hope on July 12, 2025, the United Nations Human Rights-supported High Note Global Initiative today awarded "We Believe in Hope" as the first-ever song to receive the High Note Global Prize.

On March 4, 2025 the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring July 12 as International Day of Hope.

With music by award-winning composer Jeff Beal and renowned Afghan recording artist and advocate Aryana Sayeed, and lyrics by Joan Beal, the uplifting anthem is being recognized for its moving expression of human rights themes of unity, equality, and women's empowerment. The song, which was sung by Sayeed and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, is now being dedicated to the first International Day of Hope and mission of UN Human Rights.

Awarding this song is particularly significant, as“We Believe in Hope,” the theme from the movie Rule Breakers, was initially inspired by the extraordinary true story of Afghanistan's first all-female robotics team. Past High Note Global Prize recipients include artists Cyndi Lauper and John Legend.

David Clark, founder of the High Note Global Initiative, commented, "In recognition of the UN's recent declaration of July 12 as International Day of Hope, we are pleased to announce 'We Believe in Hope' as the first-ever song to be recognized by High Note Global Initiative. This empowering song by Jeff Beal, Aryana Sayeed, Joan Beal, and featuring the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, is a shining example of how music can be a powerful, unifying force in speaking truth to power, and giving voice to the voiceless.”

Beal is one of the most prolific and respected Hollywood composers who passionately continues to use his talents to amplify impactful stories. The five-time EMMY® winner is known for creating the music for major films and TV series including Pollock, Al Gore's An Inconvenient Sequel, Netflix's House of Cards, HBO's Rome, Carnivale, and USA Network's Monk. As one of the most talented and popular Afghan recording artists, Sayeed has been named one of the Top 10 Most Influential Women of Afghanistan. Known for her music and activism, she has inspired millions and bravely fought for her own freedom and equality in the face of adversity. In 2021, Sayeed also had the honor of performing at UNESCO's 75th Anniversary Celebration in Paris, France.



We Believe in Hope

Music by Jeff Beal and Aryana Sayeed

Lyrics by Joan Beal

“We are standing,

In this moment,

All together facing forward,

We believe in hope.

We are rising,

In this moment,

Joined together ever after,

Standing here as one.”

Watch the music video for "We Believe in Hope" sung by Aryana Sayeed featuring the Brooklyn Youth Chorus.

For additional information about the High Note Global Initiative, please visit: highnoteglobal

# # #

Media Contact:

Rebekah Alperin

High Note Global Initiative

...

(310) 770-1045

Rebekah Alperin

High Note Global Initiative

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.