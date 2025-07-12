Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
On The 9Th Anniversary Of The Philippines-China South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Ruling

On The 9Th Anniversary Of The Philippines-China South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Ruling


2025-07-12 02:00:20

Nine years ago, an Arbitral Tribunal constituted under the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention unanimously ruled China’s expansive South China Sea maritime claims have no basis in international law. This decision, legally binding on both the Philippines and China, was a significant milestone and a useful basis for peacefully resolving disputes between parties in the South China Sea.

Since the 2016 ruling, China has ignored the decision, continuing to assert unlawful and expansive maritime claims and taking increasingly aggressive actions against its neighbors. Beijing’s expansive claims directly infringe on the sovereign rights and jurisdictions of Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia, and undermine peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

The United States supports a free and open Indo-Pacific. We seek to preserve peace and stability, uphold freedom of navigation and overflight, maintain the free flow of trade, and oppose coercion to settle maritime disputes. The United States calls on China to abide by the 2016 arbitral ruling and to cease its dangerous and destabilizing conduct.

MENAFN12072025004514009831ID1109792282

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search