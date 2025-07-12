Sahibzada-Led Delegation Attends 12Th UIC In China

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Minister of Public Works of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Maulvi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada has participated in the 12th Congress of the International Union of Railways (UIC) during his visit to China.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW), wrote on his X handle the 12th UIC Congress was hosted by China and chaired by Chinese Deputy Prime Minister.

He said the high-level event was attended by senior officials, railway specialists, researchers and executives of prominent railway companies from 60 countries around the world.

He added the Afghan delegation led by Sahibzada also attended the congress.

Haqshenas noted that the congress featured discussions and exchanges of views on the latest developments, expansions, capacity enhancements and the use of modern technology in the international railway sector.

During the congress, renowned global companies and institutions showcased their experiences, research, innovations, and advanced railway technologies and shared them with the participants, Haqshenas concluded.

