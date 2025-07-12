Christmas Comes In July Thanks To First City Credit Union And Los Angeles County Department Of Public Social Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) “Christmas in July” helps replenish Los Angeles County's Toy Loan Program inventory.

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- First City Credit Union is holding its 2nd annual“Christmas in July" toy drive in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) Toy Loan Program now celebrating its 90th year."Supporting the DPSS Toy Loan Program in partnership with the Los Angeles County Chicano American Employee Association, Los Angeles County African American Association, and many other Los Angeles County employees is an honor," said Nav Khanna, CEO of First City Credit Union. "It's a great joy for our staff members, too, who are eagerly awaiting toy donations at First City branches. When we talk about 'Angelenos helping Angelenos,' this kind of Christmas in July effort is exactly what we mean."The DPSS Toy Loan Program began during the Great Depression as a way of allowing children from low-income families to borrow toys from community centers, much like borrowing books from a library. Each year, Toy Loan centers serve more than 30,000 children and act as a resource to help teachers enhance learning."We are so thankful that First City not only helps our employees better their financial lives every day, but they genuinely care about the programs we have that make an impact for the community at large” said Liliana Ramirez, Administrative Services Manager II from DPSS, and program manager for the Toy Loan.“In stepping up for our Toy Loan Program, they help us give back. Their assistance is invaluable in helping us rebuild our toy inventory so we can continue to serve the children and families who rely on us.”Still recovering from a devastating fire that damaged DPSS's downtown L.A. warehouse in 2023, plus the pandemic and last year's fires, the Toy program needs the community's support.How to Help.Bring new or gently used, unwrapped toys to any First City Credit Union branch ..Watch and share First City's video with friends and family.About First City Credit UnionFounded in 1937 as Los Angeles County Employees Number 11 Federal Credit Union, First City Credit Union (so named since 1985) provides personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in southern California. As Angelenos serving Angelenos, First City helps its members build money through checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, digital banking, business services, investments, and more. With more than $900 million in assets, 56,000 members, and capital reserves of 13% of assets, First City is among the nation's strongest financial institutions. For more information, call 800.934.2489, visit firstcitycu , or follow First City on Facebook.

Christmas in July at First City

