Braindagger Films Announces 'A Touch Of Clash' Featuring Spark Studios CLE

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moe Taylor's BrainDagger Films , in collaboration with Spark Studios, is proud to announce the upcoming release of A Touch of Clash - a bold experimental fashion film where contradiction becomes art, chaos becomes harmony, and style becomes philosophy.Shot across multiple striking sets with four distinct models, Moe Taylor's "A Touch of Clash" celebrates the beauty of incongruity - the idea that what doesn't traditionally fit can be elevated through intentional juxtaposition.“This is a love letter to contrast,” says creator Moe Taylor.“It's about letting dissonance breathe and discovering design in places where others see noise.”🎬 Behind-the-scenes preview:🔹 The ConceptA Touch of Clash blends fashion photography, movement, and color theory into a living montage. With a rotating ensemble of wardrobe pieces and wildly divergent sets, the film challenges the notion that cohesion is required for impact.Each shot explores the multiplicity of decisions a photographer or stylist can make to pull the audience in a new direction - one grounded in creative friction.🔹 HighlightsDirected by Moe Taylor (BrainDagger Films)Shot at Spark Studios"Our goal at Spark Studios is to provide a home for creators like Moe - talented individuals who bring passion, vision, and creativity into the space. Moe's energy and professionalism elevate the atmosphere every time he walks through the door. We're excited to see all the magic he creates while utilizing Spark Studios and proud to have him as part of our creative community." - Scotty4 professional models styled across multiple bold environmentsWardrobe designed to visually and thematically clash - and in doing so, reveal unexpected harmonyExploratory editing that reframes each shot into alternate visual identitiesStylized lighting and color-coded chaos woven into the aesthetic🔹 What It MeansA Touch of Clash is more than a fashion film. It's a metaphor for perception, resistance, and transformation - how what we reject at first glance might become the thing that defines us.“Fashion is rebellion. And rebellion is balance in disguise.” - Moe Taylor🔹 Release InformationFinal release date: TBA (Fall 2025)Preview screenings in select art and fashion festivalsStreaming plans underway for curated digital platforms📩 Media requests, festival inquiries, and collaboration proposals can be directed to:Moe TaylorFounder, BrainDagger Films...Spark Studios x BrainDagger FilmsChaos. Style. Frame by Frame.

