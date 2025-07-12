Vivek Kumar Gupta Takes Over As General Manager Of Western Railways

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Vivek Kumar Gupta, a senior officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) of the 1988 batch, has taken over the charge as General Manager (GM) of Western Railway on Saturday.

Prior to his posting as General Manager, Western Railway, he was working as the Managing Director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the organisation entrusted with the execution of India's first Bullet Train Project.

Gupta has served as Principal Executive Director/Gati-Shakti at the Railway Board, Ministry of Railways, where he was responsible for the integrated functioning of seven departments – Civil (Works, Project Monitoring & Station Development), Electrical (RE), Signal & Telecommunication, Traffic, Finance, Planning, and Economic Directorates – functioning as a cohesive unit for the planning and execution of all major railway projects including station development under the PM Gati-Shakti initiative.

Gupta has held several prestigious positions on Western and Central Railways, such as Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Chief Track Engineer, Chief Bridge Engineer and Divisional Railway Manager(DRM).

In these roles, he oversaw critical infrastructure works including new line construction, gauge conversion, doubling and multi-tracking projects, track construction works, traffic facilities and bridge maintenance.

As Chief Engineer at Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), Gupta played a key role in the coordination and implementation of MUTP I, II & III projects, with a cumulative project value of around Rs 20,000 crore.

He also led the preparatory work for the Rs 34,000 Cr MUTP 3A project. His responsibilities involved extensive coordination with various agencies such as the World Bank, AIIB, MMRDA, CIDCO and the government of Maharashtra on planning and execution matters.

During his tenure as DRM of Bhusaval Division of Central Railway (April 2019 to August 2021), he ensured efficient operations with a focus on safety, reliability, infrastructure improvement, staff welfare, customer satisfaction and expenditure control and revenue generation.

Gupta brings with him vast experience in railway operations, infrastructure management and project execution.

He is well respected among officers and staff alike, and there is strong confidence that under his visionary leadership, Western Railway will scale greater heights.