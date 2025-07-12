Sanjeeva Perera Appointed As Area General Manager For Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives

Sanjeeva Perera - Area General Manager, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives

Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon

MALDIVES, July 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjeeva Perera as the new Area General Manager for its Madlives resorts. A seasoned hospitality professional, Sanjeeva steps into this role with a clear vision to elevate guest experiences, drive operational excellence, and build on the distinctive character of each island. In this exclusive conversation, he shares his thoughts on the journey ahead.1. How do you feel about this new chapter in your journey?Stepping into the role of Area General Manager for Cinnamon Resorts in the Maldives is both a proud and humbling moment. Having spent over 25 years in resort management, including pivotal roles across Sri Lanka and the Maldives, I've come to believe that hospitality is not just about service, it's about storytelling. What excites me most is the opportunity to shape these stories, not just for our guests, but also for the people who bring our resorts to life each day. This new chapter offers a chance to lead with clarity and compassion, aligning every touchpoint with Cinnamon's ethos of inspired living and purposeful travel.2. You will now be overseeing four very distinct properties. What excites you the most about managing such a diverse portfolio?What excites me most is the challenge and reward of harmonising diversity taking four distinct resort identities and creating a shared vision without diluting what makes each one special. Managing this portfolio means constantly shifting gears from diving logistics to wellness programming to culinary innovation and that dynamism is something I truly thrive on. It's not about running four resorts the same way; it's about creating a sense of belonging at each one, and making sure every guest finds the version of paradise they came looking for.3. With your previous leadership experience, what key strategies do you intend to implement to further enhance guest satisfaction and operational excellence across the resorts?Operational consistency and personalisation will go hand-in-hand. I believe in enabling each resort to play to its strengths while maintaining group-wide excellence in service, sustainability, and innovation. One area I'll be focusing on is data-driven service enhancement using guest feedback and behavioural insights to refine our offerings in real time. At the same time, I intend to place greater emphasis on people, empowering our associates through cross-training, recognising cultural intelligence, and encouraging idea-sharing across properties. When our teams feel valued and heard, our guests inevitably feel the difference.4. The Maldives continues to be a dream destination for travellers around the world. In your view, what makes Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts' offering here uniquely positioned in the market?Luxury in the Maldives is expected. What makes Cinnamon's offering distinctive is how we balance that luxury with sincerity, authenticity, and emotional warmth. Our roots in Sri Lankan hospitality give us a unique cultural lens and we understand the importance of storytelling, connection, and care. We're not trying to offer a version of paradise that's cookie-cutter; instead, we lean into the natural charm of each island, partner with local communities, and invest in curating experiences that make our guests feel not just pampered, but truly understood.5. Sustainability and marine conservation are core elements of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives. How do you plan to support or evolve these initiatives during your tenure?Sustainability isn't just a part of our operations, it's becoming a defining principle of how we grow. We're already taking practical and intentional steps to reduce our environmental footprint. Across some of our resorts, we've introduced organic farming to support fresh, local produce, reduced reliance on single-use plastics by switching to alternative materials where feasible, and we're actively repurposing damaged items - for instance, transforming broken umbrellas into bags, giving them a second life. I also believe that involving our guests in this journey, whether through educational touchpoints or simple actions they can take during their stay helps build a deeper appreciation for the fragile beauty of the Maldives and the role we each play in preserving it.6. What message would you like to share with returning guests, partners, and new travellers considering a stay at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives?Whether you're chasing marine adventures, a romantic hideaway, or simply a moment of stillness, there is a Cinnamon island that will feel like it was made just for you. Each of our resorts invites you to be part of something meaningful and not just a holiday, but a story to carry with you. I invite our returning guests to rediscover what they love, and for new travellers to experience the blend of warmth, creativity, and care that defines Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts hospitality. We're here to offer not just a stay, but a sense of belonging in one of the world's most beautiful destinations.As Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts continues to enhance its footprint in the Maldives, Sanjeeva's leadership marks a new chapter of thoughtful hospitality, innovation, and sustainable impact.

Sandharu Ferdinando

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

+94 77 335 5053

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.