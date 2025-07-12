Start Exploring Cloud Mining For Free From The New Winnermining APP, And Get Visible Daily Rewards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WinnerMining, a global cloud mining platform, has officially launched a new free version of the smart app, which does not require users to have professional hardware or technical knowledge, truly realizing "with a mobile phone in hand, you will not have to worry about income". Users can join the cloud mining army after free registration, collaborate with the platform to explore digital mining areas, and obtain rewards in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, etc. through daily sign-in and computing power participation.

London, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WinnerMining, a global cloud mining platform, has officially launched a new free version of the smart app, which does not require users to have professional hardware or technical knowledge, truly realizing "with a mobile phone in hand, you will not have to worry about income". Users can join the cloud mining army after free registration, collaborate with the platform to explore digital mining areas, and obtain rewards in mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, etc. through daily sign-in and computing power participation.

As the crypto market gradually recovers, cloud mining is becoming a new option for global users to explore passive income. WinnerMining provides users with a safe, transparent and convenient way to mine cryptocurrencies through a new model of "free participation + compliant operation + multi-currency support".

Free to participate, no equipment required

Users do not need to buy mining machines or have technical knowledge. They only need to download and install the App to start the cloud mining journey with one click. After completing the daily sign-in tasks, you can get rewards in the value of currencies such as BTC, DOGE, XRP, etc., and easily start the passive income mode.

Compliance operation, safe and secure

WinnerMining was registered in the UK in 2021 and operates in accordance with the standards of the UK government and regulatory authorities. The platform adopts bank-level security encryption and transparent computing power allocation mechanism, user assets are safe, income can be checked, and transactions can be controlled, so that users can truly mine with confidence.

Intelligent system + multi-currency support

The platform is equipped with an intelligent computing power scheduling engine, which automatically allocates the best mining resources to users and improves revenue efficiency. It also supports the recharge and withdrawal of multiple mainstream encrypted assets such as BTC, XRP, DOGE, SOL, BCH, and is flexibly compatible with various wallets and trading platforms.

Download and use, fast payment

The App is completely free to use, no ads, no hidden fees, rewards are paid in real time, and it supports one-click withdrawal, which truly achieves T+0 fast payment.

Convenient participation, multiple income generation

Visit winnermining.com, click register, follow the steps to fill in the information to complete the registration (free cloud computing capabilities).Choose a package that suits you for investment. All packages have different periods and different daily potential returns. The following are some of WinnerMining's optional packages.

Free welfare package: $15, 1-day cycle, total income of $15 + $0.6.

Welfare experience package: $100, 2-day cycle, total income of $100 + $8.

Level I package: $500, 5-day cycle, total income of $500 + $31.25.

Level II package: $2,800, 15-day cycle, total income of $2,800 + $630.

Level III package: $28,800, 45-day cycle, total income of $28,800 + $23,328.

Level S package (customizable exclusive contract): $100,000+, cycle of more than 50 days, total income (principal + daily interest).

(For more optional packages, please visit the official website )

WinnerMining allows users to develop their own team. Users can develop their own mining team by sharing the invitation link. For each new valid member, as the team leader, you will receive 3%-4.5% of your subordinates' investment commission for life.

Overview:

Winner Mining is committed to making mining simple, reliable and safe. You can start mining anytime, anywhere with just your mobile phone or APP. The platform is committed to innovation, sustainability and user-friendly design, making it the first choice for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world. Make your cloud mining journey truly profitable.

Download the WinnerMining App now and start your journey to crypto wealth!

Official website:

Support: ...

Disclaimer:

The content of this article is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice or recommendation. Cryptocurrency investment and cloud mining are subject to capital fluctuations, technical and regulatory risks. Users are advised to conduct independent research and consult professional financial advisors before investing.

CONTACT: Name: jenny kim Email: ...