Face Recognition Tech Key To Improved Governance: WCD Minister Annpurna Devi

MENAFN - IANS) Kevadia (Gujarat), July 12 (IANS) Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Annpurna Devi on Saturday highlighted that the adoption of technological tools such as the Face Recognition System (FRS) under Saksham Anganwadi is instrumental in ensuring transparency, accountability, and improved governance.

She was addressing the Ministry's Zonal Meeting at Kevadia, Gujarat, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance Centre-State collaboration and fast-track implementation of key flagship schemes in the domain of women and child development.

The Minister paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and underscored the importance of unified efforts in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Suposhit Bharat' and inclusive national development led by empowered women and nurtured children.

As a significant update under Poshan 2.0, it was announced that from August 1, the beneficiary registration will be done using biometric authentication, ensuring better targeting and service delivery.

Furthermore, dedicated learning modules on Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 have been developed and will be made available on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, for strengthening knowledge and capacity-building framework for state, district and field workers across the country.

The Minister urged States and UTs to strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms, ensure timely delivery of services at Anganwadis, and have more effective beneficiary targeting.

She also emphasised the need to enhance digital literacy among adolescent girls and young mothers and reposition platforms like the Poshan Helpline from being grievance centres to platforms for citizen engagement and service quality improvement.

The Zonal Meeting also saw active participation of senior officers from the States of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Goa. Deliberations centred around the convergence of efforts under Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, with states showcasing best practices, innovative approaches, and successful interventions for mutual learning and replication.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, Gujarat Minister for Women and Child Development Bhanuben Babariya, Madhya Pradesh Minister for Women and Child Development Nirmala Bhuria and Rajasthan Minister of State Manju Baghmar.