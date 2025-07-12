LG STRENGTHENS EDTECH LEADERSHIP IN THE MIDDLE EAST WITH EXPANDED LG CREATEBOARD LINEUP

The full LG CreateBoard lineup comprises four models, each tailored to various user needs and purposes:

LG CreateBoard Pro (TR3PN): Features a high-performance processor optimized for AI-intensive tasks and seamless multitasking.

LG CreateBoard Standard (TR3DQ): Equipped with key functions, including wireless screen sharing, writing solutions and Google Android compatibility.

LG CreateBoard Core (TR3BQ): A new, cost-effective model delivering essential teaching tools for broader accessibility. LG CreateBoard 105-inch (TR5WP): Boasts a 105-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, optimized for video classes and collaborative learning environments. The LG CreateBoard Standard and Pro models come equipped with user-friendly, AI-powered features that enhance classroom engagement and streamline learning environments:

Live Subtitles/Translation: Provides real-time AI-generated subtitles that support multilingual learning.

Video Summary: Leverages AI to automatically analyze and summarize key takeaways from video lessons.

Ask LG: Powered by a large language model (LLM), it provides AI-driven answers to questions about LG CreateBoard usage and enables AI-powered general information searches during class.

Circle to Search: Allows users to circle on-screen content for instant contextual search results. Calculator Pro: Converts handwritten mathematical formulas into solutions using AI. CreateBoard models* also support LG's dedicated educational solutions, such as CreateBoard Share; a wireless screen sharing solution that easily connects with external devices across various operating systems like Windows, Android, and iOS. Capable of sharing up to nine screens at once; ideal for large lectures. Additionally, CreateBoard Lab is an advanced writing solution with an intuitive, streamlined interface that maximizes convenience and ease of use. Utilizing these solutions, teachers can connect their tablet PCs to LG CreateBoard, allowing them to freely move around the classroom while conducting lessons, complemented greater still by, during class, if additional materials are needed, seamlessly adding web-based content and multimedia into lesson notes with a simple touch in real time. And after class, materials can be easily shared with students at the touch of a button. Certified under Google's Enterprise Device Licensing Agreement (EDLA), the LG CreateBoard affords direct access to a wide array of educational apps via the Google Play Store, with the platform also supported by LG ConnectedCare – LG's proprietary remote device management solution – providing real-time monitoring of multiple displays and proactive responses to security or operational issues are effortless. In today's tech-driven world, where the Internet of Things (IoT) is shaping modern classrooms by connecting devices, creating smarter environments, and giving teachers data-driven insights to better tailor their lessons, LG is at the forefront of the transformation. With the CreateBoard, and by integrating IoT technologies into its educational solutions to create connected, responsive classrooms, LG is enhancing the overall learning experience. About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company : The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value.