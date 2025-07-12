LG STRENGTHENS EDTECH LEADERSHIP IN THE MIDDLE EAST WITH EXPANDED LG CREATEBOARD LINEUP
Company's latest AI-powered LG CreateBoard displays deliver smarter, more immersive learning through specialized educational solutions.
|Dubai, July , 2025 – LG Electronics (LG) is strengthening its leadership in educational technology (EdTech) in the Middle East with a comprehensive lineup of its large-format smart display, the LG CreateBoard. Featuring advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and specialized educational solutions, the new displays are designed to bring more immersive learning to modern classrooms across the region. LG's CreateBoard proved a showstopper at Global Education Supplies and Solutions (GESS) Dubai – the leading education conference and exhibition in the region – in November, where visitors saw with their own eyes how the interactive digital board can revolutionize the way educators and students engage with technology in the classroom. The newly-launched LG CreateBoard Core (Model: TR3BQ), however, offers even more essential interactive features – such as handwriting on a touch display – at a more accessible price point, with its affordability and versatility expected to drive LG's EdTech growth further in key markets across the Middle East.
The full LG CreateBoard lineup comprises four models, each tailored to various user needs and purposes:
