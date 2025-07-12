Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bitcoin Surges to New Heights

2025-07-12 11:22:03
(MENAFN) Bitcoin extended its upward momentum early Friday, reaching an unprecedented $118,239 at approximately 0610GMT.

The digital currency has advanced for two consecutive days, surpassing the $113,000 and $115,000 thresholds within a span of less than 24 hours.

Following another record peak, Bitcoin’s value hovered around $117,820 as of 0700GMT, marking an increase of 5.8 percent.

Per statistics provided by analytics company Coinmarketcap, the total valuation of the global cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, climbed nearly 5.92 percent over the past day, hitting $3.67 trillion.

Bitcoin, recognized as the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has surged close to 26 percent since the beginning of this year.

Meanwhile, Ethereum, ranked as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, appreciated by roughly 7 percent, reaching $2,993.

