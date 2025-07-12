Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Engages in Talks with Canada, Australia

2025-07-12 11:21:28
(MENAFN) China’s foremost diplomat, Wang Yi, convened on Friday with his Australian and Canadian counterparts in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, to address a broad range of regional and international matters such as American trade tariffs, the South China Sea disputes, and the conflict in Ukraine, according to a Chinese official news outlet.

During discussions with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting, Wang asserted that the United States is "abusing" tariffs, destabilizing the global trade framework, and hindering international economic advancement, while also placing heavy tariffs on economically weaker nations, the news outlet reported.

By contrast, he said, Beijing advocates "multilateralism and free trade, actively offering zero tariffs to the least developed countries and promoting the common modernization of all countries by sharing development opportunities."

Highlighting that ties between China and Canada have seen "ups and downs" in past years, Wang remarked that both nations can become "partners that achieve mutual success."

He emphasized that both sides should adopt a "more objective and rational" perspective and enhance collaboration with a more receptive and optimistic approach, expressing hope that Ottawa would ensure a welcoming commercial climate for Chinese enterprises to invest and grow.

