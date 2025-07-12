403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Engages in Talks with Canada, Australia
(MENAFN) China’s foremost diplomat, Wang Yi, convened on Friday with his Australian and Canadian counterparts in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, to address a broad range of regional and international matters such as American trade tariffs, the South China Sea disputes, and the conflict in Ukraine, according to a Chinese official news outlet.
During discussions with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting, Wang asserted that the United States is "abusing" tariffs, destabilizing the global trade framework, and hindering international economic advancement, while also placing heavy tariffs on economically weaker nations, the news outlet reported.
By contrast, he said, Beijing advocates "multilateralism and free trade, actively offering zero tariffs to the least developed countries and promoting the common modernization of all countries by sharing development opportunities."
Highlighting that ties between China and Canada have seen "ups and downs" in past years, Wang remarked that both nations can become "partners that achieve mutual success."
He emphasized that both sides should adopt a "more objective and rational" perspective and enhance collaboration with a more receptive and optimistic approach, expressing hope that Ottawa would ensure a welcoming commercial climate for Chinese enterprises to invest and grow.
During discussions with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting, Wang asserted that the United States is "abusing" tariffs, destabilizing the global trade framework, and hindering international economic advancement, while also placing heavy tariffs on economically weaker nations, the news outlet reported.
By contrast, he said, Beijing advocates "multilateralism and free trade, actively offering zero tariffs to the least developed countries and promoting the common modernization of all countries by sharing development opportunities."
Highlighting that ties between China and Canada have seen "ups and downs" in past years, Wang remarked that both nations can become "partners that achieve mutual success."
He emphasized that both sides should adopt a "more objective and rational" perspective and enhance collaboration with a more receptive and optimistic approach, expressing hope that Ottawa would ensure a welcoming commercial climate for Chinese enterprises to invest and grow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment