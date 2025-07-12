Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Apprehends Two Accused of Spying for Ukraine

Russia Apprehends Two Accused of Spying for Ukraine


2025-07-12 11:20:06
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Friday that it had apprehended two individuals in the Bryansk area, accusing them of collaborating with Ukrainian intelligence services.

As stated by the Federal Security Service (FSB), the accused captured images and videos of military and law enforcement locations and were allegedly engaged in planning acts of sabotage.

The FSB reported that the individuals received "explosives, guns, and other items" through the use of drones. They are said to have communicated via "messaging apps" to obtain directions from a person based in Ukraine.

One of the detainees reportedly confessed to concealing "weapons" in various locations throughout Russia, while the other admitted to creating tools designed to trigger "explosives remotely."

Authorities mentioned that during a search of one suspect's residence, they discovered "drones," a "pistol with a silencer," "ammunition," "detonators," and additional materials.

The two were taken into custody, and an investigation was initiated on allegations of "treason" and the unlawful possession of "explosives."

The Bryansk region, which shares a frontier with Ukraine, has experienced multiple occurrences since the onset of the conflict in 2022.

MENAFN12072025000045017167ID1109792170

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search