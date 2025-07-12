PM Modi Committed To Promoting Ayurveda And Yoga Globally: Prataprao Jadhav
Speaking to IANS, Jadhav said,“In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative to bring all Ayurveda-related institutions under one platform and announced the establishment of this dedicated Ayurveda teaching and research institute. The work being done here is commendable. Four students from this institution have been honoured with the Padma Shri award. Graduates from here are holding top positions in major Ayurveda institutes across India. Currently, students from around 68 countries are studying here and are eager to be part of this institution. Many unique works are being carried out here that are rarely seen elsewhere. PM Modi has taken a pledge to promote Yoga and Ayurveda not only in India but across the globe.”
The Union Minister also shared moments from the convocation on the social media platform X, stating:
"It was a matter of immense pride to attend the first convocation of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar, as the chief guest. This historic event marks the beginning of a new era in Ayurvedic education and research in India. It was truly inspiring to interact with newly graduated students, dedicated researchers, and committed faculty members, and to witness their passion and dedication. ITRA has become a centre of national excellence by beautifully integrating traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science. Such institutions play a crucial role in building a prosperous AYUSH-led India. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all graduating students for a bright future."
The convocation was also attended by Dr Shekhar Mande, National Vice President of Vijnana Bharati, and members of the ITRA governing body. The event was the result of extensive efforts led by Prof. Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director of ITRA, along with her team.
A total of 234 students were awarded degrees, which included:
143 MD/MS (Ayurveda) doctors
35 M.Pharm (Ayurveda) graduates
2 M.Sc. (Medicinal Plant) students
33 Diploma holders in Ayurvedic Pharmacy
18 Diploma holders in Naturopathy
3 Postgraduate Diploma (Yoga and Naturopathy) students
Foreign students pursuing Ayurvedic studies at the institute were also conferred degrees during the ceremony.
Outstanding students across five academic categories were awarded medals. In addition, two special medals were presented for best research and best research publication.
The convocation also saw the signing of two MoUs with national research institutions:
CSIR–National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram
Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H), Ghaziabad
These collaborations aim to foster new research and public health initiatives by integrating modern science, technology, and traditional medicine systems. The event marked a significant step forward in strengthening global Ayurveda education and research.
