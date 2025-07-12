403
Federal Judge Halts Immigration Detentions
(MENAFN) A U.S. federal magistrate on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from carrying out actions that supporters claim are illegal detentions and seizures, which have alarmed Los Angeles inhabitants, pushed undocumented individuals into seclusion, and negatively impacted the area’s economy, according to media reports.
District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong handed down the decision after a Thursday session concerning a case filed by various immigrant advocacy organizations, along with three migrants apprehended at a transit stop and two U.S. citizens—one of whom was detained even after showing ID to officers, a news outlet stated.
Frimpong concluded there was sufficient indication suggesting that authorities were detaining people based on indicators such as ethnicity, spoken language, type of employment, or physical setting—like hardware stores or vehicle cleaning businesses—to justify a potential breach of immigration laws.
She emphasized that using such criteria, either alone or in combination, fails to fulfill the legal requirements of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
“What the federal government would have this Court believe in the face of a mountain of evidence presented in this case is that none of this is actually happening,” she stated.
The judge clarified that federal personnel are not permitted to utilize these elements as a basis for the "reasonable suspicion" necessary for detention.
Furthermore, she mandated that anyone held at the central holding facility referred to as B-18 must be provided with round-the-clock legal access and a secure phone connection.
