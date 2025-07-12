Talents Elevate Xiamen: 2025 Talent Service Month Launched

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XIAMEN, China, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Xiamen Talent Service Month kicked off on July 10, extending an invitation to global talent to join in creating a bright future in the city.

Over 200 people, including academicians and experts from home and abroad, key enterprises, major R&D institutions, and representatives of PhD students from prestigious universities, attended the launch ceremony.

Talents lead way, sci-tech innovation yields fruit

The Xiamen Talent Service Month is now in its sixth year. This year's launch ceremony placed stronger focus on addressing the needs of both talent and enterprises, emphasized more practical matchmaking outcomes, and highlighted the application of technological achievements.

In recent years, Xiamen has established global talent workstations to facilitate the flow of international professionals. One notable initiative is the "Heart Sapling Visiting Scholar Program" launched by Xiamen Cardiovascular Hospital Xiamen University, which was included in the Global Development Project Pool.

During the launch ceremony, five doctors from Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, and Ethiopia shared their experiences. To date, the hospital has formed strategic partnerships with leading medical institutions in six countries through the program, attracting 26 young physicians from Asia, the Americas, and Africa for training in Xiamen.

Industry meets talent, key sectors gain momentum

At the event, Xiamen unveiled its groundbreaking "Eight-point Policy on AI Industry Talent Development", which strengthens comprehensive support for professionals across key areas including talent recruitment, cultivation, evaluation, and utilization.

The event also introduced the supporting "Top 10 AI+Talent Application Scenarios", covering policy consultation, policy implementation, and lifestyle services related to housing, healthcare, education, and immigration. This initiative promotes precise alignment between cutting-edge AI technologies and Xiamen's talent services, enhancing the overall service experience for professionals.

Talent flocks to Xiamen, brand impact grows

Xiamen has long accepted global talent with open arms. For seven consecutive years, the city has hosted overseas entrepreneurship competitions in regions including Germany and North America.

This year marks the inaugural Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, strengthening channels for international talent to come to Xiamen. The competition seeks leading talent projects in digital economy, biotech, and other innovative fields. To date, over 300 qualified projects from nearly 20 countries and regions have registered, with nearly 90 percnet originating from developed economies across North America, Europe and Asia.

CONTACT: Source:Xiamen government Name:Wang Jing E-mail: ...