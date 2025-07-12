Lop Bajwa Demands Discussion In Assembly On Punjab's Law And Order Situation

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, July 12 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, has written to the Speaker of the House Kultar Singh Sandhwan, reiterating his demand for discussion on two critical issues during the extended special session scheduled on July 14 and 15.

In his letter, Bajwa reminded the Speaker that the extension of the session followed a verbal assurance to the Congress party that one day each would be allocated to deliberate on the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab and the highly controversial land pooling policy. While the session extension was approved, Bajwa stated that it has not yet been honoured, as these matters are still not listed in the official agenda.

He expressed concern that the anti-sacrilege law, which was originally the focal point for convening the special session, remains pending as the draft has not been prepared yet.“This is a matter of immense constitutional and emotional significance for the people of Punjab. The AAP government must offer clarity on it,” Bajwa emphasised.

Highlighting the risk of symbolism overtaking substance, the congress leader cautioned that unless the law and order crisis and the land pooling policy are explicitly mentioned in the list of business, the additional sittings would be reduced to an exercise in optics. He stressed the need for meaningful, transparent and accountable debate. Bajwa urged the Speaker once again to ensure that both these issues find their rightful place in the business agenda, in order to uphold the credibility and seriousness of the Assembly's proceedings.

He warned that failing to do so would undermine the very purpose for which the extension was sought and granted.“I request the Honourable Speaker to act in the interest of Punjab and ensure that these pressing issues are not side-lined,” added Bajwa.