Youtube To Retire Trending Page After Nearly A Decade

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Nearly 10 years after its initial launch in 2015 to highlight viral hits, breaking news and top music releases, YouTube, the largest video sharing platform in the world, is formally discontinuing its Trending Page.

The Google-owned platform announced the decision in a blog post, citing diminished user interest in the feature.

The "Trending Now" section and the Trending Page will both be available until July 21 before being permanently deleted.

The feature, which was first created to show off worldwide viral content in real-time, has seen a decline in usage in recent years.

“YouTube has evolved significantly over the past 10 years, and so has the way users discover and consume content,” the company stated in its announcement.

YouTube is moving its emphasis to category-specific charts under the YouTube Charts section, replacing the general Trending section.

With more categories anticipated to be added soon, users can now peruse carefully curated lists like Trending Music Videos, Weekly Top Podcasts, and Trending Movie Trailers.

For more individualised discovery, the company also encouraged users to peruse content through the channels of individual creators, the subscriptions feed, and the Explore Page.

The Google-owned video sharing platform highlighted the increasing significance of its algorithmic suggestions, which present well-liked videos based on each user's viewing preferences and past viewing activity.

It recommends using YouTube Studio's Inspiration tab for creators who want to keep up with the latest trends. This tab provides insights and content recommendations based on audience preferences and performance data.

In line with broader shifts in user behaviour and the platform's developing recommendation systems, the removal signifies a strategic shift by YouTube to concentrate on more individualised and category-based content discovery.

The original purpose of YouTube Trends was to showcase videos that quickly attracted viewers' attention. The trending tab showcased the most popular music releases, viral sensations, and news highlights.