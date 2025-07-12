80 Pc Of Bihar Electors Have Deposited Forms Under SIR: Election Commission

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Four out of every five electors in Bihar have submitted their enumeration forms (EF) as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, taking the total coverage of the drive to 80.11 per cent, an ECI official said on Saturday.

“As of 6:00 p.m. today, collection crossed 6,32,59,497 or 80.11 per cent. Which means 4 out of every 5 electors in Bihar have submitted the EF. With this pace, the majority of EFs are likely to be collected much before July 25, 2025,” said an Election Commission of India (ECI) official in a statement.

It said the ECI has completed 100 per cent printing and is near completion of the distribution of EFs to all electors who were found at their addresses.

Achieving yet another step well in time, BLOs have already digitised and uploaded 4.66 crore enumeration forms in ECINet by 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, it said.

ECINet is the newly developed integrated software which has subsumed all the different 40 ECI Apps that had existed earlier.

In the second phase of SIR, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are going house-to-house to assist the electors and collect their filled Enumeration Forms, said the official statement.

Field-level functionaries, including 38 DROs, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) covering all 243 Assembly Constituencies, and 963 AEROs, are regularly supervising the progress of SIR.

As many as 77,895 BLOs, along with the 20,603 newly appointed BLOs and other election officials, are working tirelessly to complete the exercise in time.

Over 4 lakh volunteers are also supporting the elderly, the disabled, sick and vulnerable populations, along with the 1.56-lakh proactive force of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) who have been appointed by all recognised political parties, resulting in the collection of 80.11 per cent enumeration forms.

In order to get their names included in the draft electoral rolls to be published on August 1, electors have to submit their EFs, preferably, along with eligibility documents.

In case any elector needs more time to submit the eligibility documents, they can submit them separately till August 30, the last date of filing claims and objections and take the help of volunteers as well.