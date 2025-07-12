Rozgar Mela: Hundreds Of Youths Receive Appointment Letters In Chennai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation virtually, distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to selected candidates across 47 locations. The event in Chennai was held at the ICF campus in Perambur, turning the venue into a hub of celebration and hope.
In Chennai alone, 164 appointment letters were issued for the Railways, 71 for the Finance Department, 5 for the Postal Department, and 11 for the Revenue Department. Union Minister L. Murugan personally handed over the letters, commending the recruits and encouraging them to serve the nation with dedication.
“This is not just the distribution of letters, but the distribution of dreams,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi, speaking to candidates nationwide via video conference, highlighted the government's sustained efforts to boost employment.
“Our campaign to hand out appointment letters to youth in the Central Government is underway. Today, over 51,000 youth have received appointment letters. Through such initiatives, lakhs of youth have secured permanent jobs and are now contributing to nation-building,” he said.
The event wasn't just about speeches and formalities -- it was an emotional moment for many.
Ranjini, one of the new appointees in Chennai, beamed with joy as she clutched her letter.“I received my appointment letter at the 16th Rozgar Mela. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi and the Central government for this initiative. We are excited about our future endeavours,” she told IANS.
Aman Solanki, another recruit, was equally elated.
“I want to thank the government for giving me this opportunity. I am thrilled to get my joining letter. It's a great initiative by the PM Modi government for the youth,” he said.
The nationwide employment drive also unfolded simultaneously in cities like Delhi, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Patna, underscoring the government's commitment to transparent and swift recruitment. Recruits will join key departments such as Railways, Home Affairs, Posts, Health, Financial Services, and Labour, strengthening the backbone of public service across India.
