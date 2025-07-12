Congress Welcomes SC Order On Bihar Voter Roll Review, Slams BJP For 'Disinformation'
Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, senior Congress leader and CWC member Abhishek Manu Singhvi clarified that the Opposition never demanded a stay on the SIR process, contrary to the BJP's claims.
Singhvi welcomed the court's directive to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to accept Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards as valid identity documents, noting that these collectively cover about 90 per cent of voters who could otherwise be excluded.
He warned that around 2 crore voters, out of the 4.9 crore registered after 2003, risk disenfranchisement due to the requirement of furnishing proof of citizenship. He questioned the timing of the ECI's move, asking why another round of voter list revision was needed just ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.
“Since 2003, ten elections have been held. Why the sudden urgency now?” he asked, pointing out that the last such exercise was conducted a year ahead of the 2004 Lok Sabha poll and about two years before the Assembly elections.
The Congress leader said the ECI's process disproportionately affects marginalised groups -- labourers, the poor, and minorities -- many of whom migrate for work during the sowing season or face challenges due to monsoon floods.
Criticising the exclusion of Aadhaar as a citizenship proof, Singhvi quipped,“India lives on Aadhaar -- from rations to rail -- but for elections, it's suddenly a fairy tale?”
He accused the government of hypocrisy, saying,“You amended the law to embrace Aadhaar, then kicked it out of the main bazaar.”
The Congress reiterated its commitment to protecting voting rights and urged the poll panel to ensure inclusivity in the electoral roll revision.
