Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Condemns Srebrenica Genocide Denial

2025-07-12 10:30:00
(MENAFN) Türkiye firmly opposes any "statements and remarks" that aim to refute the Srebrenica genocide or "glorify war criminals," disregarding verdicts by global tribunals, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday.

His comments were delivered in a video address commemorating three decades since the 1995 Srebrenica atrocity, which led to the deaths of thousands of Bosnians.

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s steadfast and unwavering backing of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s unity, autonomy, and constitutional structure.

Referring to Israel’s continuous and forceful assaults on Gaza, Erdogan criticized the global community’s silence, drawing parallels with its inaction during the Srebrenica tragedy decades earlier, and its passivity toward the current oppression in Palestine.

He declared that Israeli authorities will be brought to justice “sooner or later” for the killing of nearly 58,000 Palestinians, both in legal terms and by the judgment of history.

Hakan Fidan, the foreign minister of Türkiye, also honored the 30th year since the Srebrenica genocide with a post on social media.

"This profound tragedy, whose pain remains deeply felt in our hearts, has left an indelible mark on humanity’s conscience,” he said.

“Remembering it and ensuring it is never forgotten is a collective responsibility we all share."

