403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Condemns Srebrenica Genocide Denial
(MENAFN) Türkiye firmly opposes any "statements and remarks" that aim to refute the Srebrenica genocide or "glorify war criminals," disregarding verdicts by global tribunals, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Friday.
His comments were delivered in a video address commemorating three decades since the 1995 Srebrenica atrocity, which led to the deaths of thousands of Bosnians.
Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s steadfast and unwavering backing of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s unity, autonomy, and constitutional structure.
Referring to Israel’s continuous and forceful assaults on Gaza, Erdogan criticized the global community’s silence, drawing parallels with its inaction during the Srebrenica tragedy decades earlier, and its passivity toward the current oppression in Palestine.
He declared that Israeli authorities will be brought to justice “sooner or later” for the killing of nearly 58,000 Palestinians, both in legal terms and by the judgment of history.
Hakan Fidan, the foreign minister of Türkiye, also honored the 30th year since the Srebrenica genocide with a post on social media.
"This profound tragedy, whose pain remains deeply felt in our hearts, has left an indelible mark on humanity’s conscience,” he said.
“Remembering it and ensuring it is never forgotten is a collective responsibility we all share."
His comments were delivered in a video address commemorating three decades since the 1995 Srebrenica atrocity, which led to the deaths of thousands of Bosnians.
Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s steadfast and unwavering backing of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s unity, autonomy, and constitutional structure.
Referring to Israel’s continuous and forceful assaults on Gaza, Erdogan criticized the global community’s silence, drawing parallels with its inaction during the Srebrenica tragedy decades earlier, and its passivity toward the current oppression in Palestine.
He declared that Israeli authorities will be brought to justice “sooner or later” for the killing of nearly 58,000 Palestinians, both in legal terms and by the judgment of history.
Hakan Fidan, the foreign minister of Türkiye, also honored the 30th year since the Srebrenica genocide with a post on social media.
"This profound tragedy, whose pain remains deeply felt in our hearts, has left an indelible mark on humanity’s conscience,” he said.
“Remembering it and ensuring it is never forgotten is a collective responsibility we all share."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment