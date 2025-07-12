'Issue White Paper': Congress Slams MP CM For His Upcoming Foreign Tour

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 12 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Saturday slammed the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for his upcoming foreign tour, saying he should“reveal” what was achieved during his earlier two trips to various countries.

“Thanks to him (Mohan Yadav) for making efforts to bring investment in the state, but he should issue a white paper detailing how much investment has come since he became Chief Minister, including from his previous foreign visits,” Congress state chief Jitu Patwari told IANS.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to embark on a week-long foreign tour to“bring investments” for the growth of the state.

He would visit Dubai in the UAE and Spain from July 13 to July 19, during which he will seek“investments” and highlight the state's tourism potential.

He will reach Delhi from Ujjain on Saturday and take a flight to Dubai.

An official release said that during his previous visits abroad, the Chief Minister introduced investor-friendly policies of the state to international stakeholders.

"These visits not only led to result-oriented dialogues with investors but also helped identify practical investment opportunities after understanding the industrial strengths of these nations. As a result, sectors like health technology, automobile, university linkages, electronics, and advanced manufacturing have seen the beginning of concrete projects on the ground," it said.

During his visit to Dubai, the Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a key meeting with representatives of the Indian Business and Professional Council to showcase Madhya Pradesh's industrial readiness and investment policies.

Discussions will also take place with international retail and infrastructure giants such as Lulu International Group, Landmark Group, and Nakheel Group. The talks will focus on potential partnerships in logistics parks, warehousing, retail chains, and other investment opportunities in the state.

During his visit to Spain, the Chief Minister will engage with leading automobile companies and green mobility technology investors in Barcelona. He will also meet with top companies in the textile, garment, and design sectors to boost initiatives like the PM MITRA Park, Textile ODOP, and existing clusters such as Vardhman.

A key focus of the Spain visit will also be on the tourism and heritage hospitality sector, aiming to promote Madhya Pradesh as a prime destination for heritage-based tourism investment. The emphasis on strategic dialogues makes these investment tours significant.

The Chief Minister's aim is not just to strengthen the state's economy through investment, but also to connect Madhya Pradesh's youth with global opportunities, the release said.

Mohan Yadav visited Germany in November 2024 and the UK in January 2025, costing over Rs 18 crore, as the government had informed the state assembly in March this year.