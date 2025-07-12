PCI Director Satyanarayan Elected President Of Newly Formed South Asian Para Sports Federation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) To promote, strengthen, and unify the para sports movement across South Asia, representatives from member countries from the region came together to form the South Asian Para Sports Federation (SAPSF), which was officially launched on Saturday. The managing committee for the newly formed body was also elected on Saturday.

The formation of SAPSF took place in the presence of official representatives from India, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Maldives, marking the beginning of a new chapter in regional collaboration. Devendra Jhajharia, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India, also attended the meeting. The Federation aims to build a structured and united front for para-athletes, focusing on infrastructure development, athlete support systems, resource pooling, and ultimately, the launch of the South Asian Para Games.

With the establishment of SAPSF, South Asia takes a bold and unified step forward toward becoming a global leader in para sports. The Federation promises a future where para-athletes are empowered by opportunity, united by purpose, and supported by a regional system committed to excellence and equity.

The Federation will be led by Satya Babu (K.R Satyanarayan) of India, Director of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), who has been elected as President, while Ahmed Mohamed of Maldives, Secretary General of NPC Maldives, will serve as Secretary General.

Jaywant Gundu Hammannavar, Secretary General of PCI, has been appointed as Treasurer, while the Vice-Presidents include Thushan Deepal Hearth Lekam Ralalage of Sri Lanka, President of the Sri Lanka Paralympic Committee, and Om Nath Shiwakoti of Nepal, Treasurer of NPC Nepal. Representing the athletes, Rajitha Ampemotti from Sri Lanka has been appointed as Athlete Representative.

Expanding the leadership structure, Chencho of NPC Bhutan has been appointed as a Committee Member, Dr. Deepa Malik, Padma Shri and Paralympic medallist, has been appointed by default through her position as the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) Representative, the organisation informed in a release on Saturday.

Satyanarayana from NPC India has also been appointed as the Senior Chief Advisor, and Dr. Manish Rana of NPC India will serve as the Joint Secretary to SAPSF, in recognition of his pivotal role in shaping the federation's formation and future vision.

Expressing his delight on being elected as the inaugural President, Satya Babu said,“It is an honour to be entrusted with this responsibility at such a pivotal moment for para sports in our region.” He further added,“Our vision is to replicate the spirit of the South Asian Games, but exclusively for Para athletes. This is a major step in creating world-class training and competition platforms across the region. With SAPSF, we aim to unlock new pathways for athletes to compete and grow.”

Ahmed Mohamed, Secretary General of SAPSF, stressed the importance of inclusivity and expanded access.“Many athletes in South Asia have had limited access to international competition. This initiative opens doors for classification, training, and exposure. We are grateful to the Paralympic Committee of India for driving this forward.”

Vice President Thushan Ralalage of Sri Lanka emphasised the need for long-term athlete development.“This isn't just about medals-it's about building an ecosystem that supports para athletes at every level through education, training, and classification programs.”

Om Nath Shiwakoti of Nepal, also serving as Vice President, spoke about the critical need for shared resources.“Countries like Nepal lack the infrastructure that India possesses. Through SAPSF, we can bridge that gap and build regional strength by leveraging one another's capacities.”

Sonam Karma Tshering, Secretary General of the Bhutan Paralympic Committee, welcomed the move, stating,“We've never had the chance to truly work together as a region. With SAPSF, we can now create a common event calendar, share knowledge, and help each other rise.”