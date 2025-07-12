United States (U.S.) Embassy's Statement On The Announcement Of Cameroon's Presidential Election

The United States Embassy in Yaoundé welcomes the official announcement of the date for Cameroon's presidential elections on October 12, 2025. As a longstanding partner and friend of Cameroon, the United States underscores the importance of free, fair, peaceful, and inclusive elections as a cornerstone of democratic governance and stability in Cameroon and Central Africa.

We commend the efforts of Cameroonian institutions, civil society, political parties, and all stakeholders working to prepare for these elections. We urge everyone concerned to engage in the electoral process in a manner that promotes peace, respects the rule of law, and upholds democratic norms and the rights of all citizens to participate freely and to vote their consciences without fear of repercussions.

It is critical that the Cameroonian people have full confidence in their democratic institutions-not only on election day, but throughout the entire electoral period. This includes protecting the fundamental freedoms of expression, assembly, and association as guaranteed in the Cameroonian constitution, electoral code, and other relevant statutes. Journalists, political parties, civil society organizations, and religious institutions must be allowed to operate without harassment or undue restrictions.

We stand with the Cameroonian people as they take this important step along their country's democratic journey.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Cameroon.