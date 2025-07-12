Mitchell Starc To Zaheer Khan: Ranking The Top 5 Left-Arm Pacers In Test Cricket In This Century

A look at five standout left-arm fast bowlers who dominated test cricket in the 21st century. From clutch spells to decade-long consistency, here's who made the cut.

Mitchell Starc leads the pack when it comes to left-arm pacers in the modern era. With 395 wickets in 99 Tests at an average of 27.39, he's been Australia's go-to weapon across continents. His performance remains consistent both at home and away. Starc's defining moment came with his 6/48 against India in Adelaide in 2024, proving he's still a menace at 35. The veteran has 15 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls to his name.

Few bowlers have instilled fear like Mitchell Johnson at full throttle. Playing 73 Tests from 2007 to 2015, Johnson picked up 313 wickets at an average of 28.40. His 8/61 against South Africa in 2008 and his unforgettable Ashes domination in 2013-14 define his legacy. He bagged 12 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls in his career.

Zaheer Khan may not have the lowest average, but his 306 wickets in 90 Tests in the 21st century came with unmatched value, especially away from home. He played 53 Tests abroad, grabbing 204 wickets. Zaheer's intelligent use of swing and control under pressure, like his nine-wicket haul in Nottingham in 2007, makes him one of the most impactful left-arm quicks of his time.

Trent Boult's 317 wickets in 78 Tests came with rhythm, movement, and class. He averaged 27.49 and delivered consistently for the Black Caps alongside Tim Southee. With 10 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match to his name, Boult was lethal in New Zealand and respectable overseas, a reliable match-winner across formats.

Neil Wagner may not always make headlines, but his numbers speak volumes. In 64 Tests, the left-arm workhorse picked 260 wickets at 27.57. He was equally effective at home and away, with his bumper-heavy approach unsettling batters even on batting tracks. Wagner's value was often measured beyond just stats as he broke partnerships, changed games, and wore opponents down.