Travel Guide: 10 Countries Offering Digital Nomad Visas For Indians

The world just opened its doors wider for Indian remote workers. Whether your motivation be culture, coastline, or city vibe, these 10 countries do allow some flexibility on their digital nomad visas for entice modern work-from-anywhere lifestyles.

Thanks to remote working increasingly becoming a norm, dreaming of working in-between destinations now finds much credibility. Digital nomad visas grant remote workers the right to legally live and work in different countries, without the need for work permits, just like everyone else who works for a company. Well, if you are an Indian citizen yearning to break the monotony and experience life across the globe,

Portugal has a "D7 visa" designed specifically for remote workers and freelancers. Portugal has mild climates, low costs of living, vibrant coworking hubs in Lisbon and Porto, and is thus one of the best options for Indian digital nomads.

The very first offer for an official Digital Nomad Visa was released to Estonia, which is quite a pioneer in digital freedom. Great for tech-savvy professionals and freelancers.

Besides stunning coastlines, the lifestyle in Croatia is cheap. The Croatia Digital Nomad Visa is a temporary visa valid for up to 12 months, and it allows travel free of visas across Schengen spaces.

Georgia's "Remotely from Georgia" program allows remote workers to live in the country for up to a year. It is visa-free to Indians for one year, thus making it easy.

Dubai invites virtual workers through its Virtual Working Program to witness some of the luxury lifestyles while working with a company other than Emirati.

The Welcome Stamp of Barbados allows remote workers to linger on the island for a maximum of 12 months. Work productive days with an island breeze.

Mauritius gives a premium visa to digital nomads for up to 1 year. Beaches, connectivity, and safety make it ideal for work-life balance.

The Freiberufler visa is the freelance visa in Germany, meant for self-employed professionals. The whole process is pretty complex, but cities such as Berlin boast vibrant nomad scenes.

Remote workers must stay and enjoy Mediterranean life for up to one year with the Nomad Residence Permit of Malta.

Here is a "Rentista" type visa, plus an up-and-running digital nomad visa, permitting remote workers to be in the country up to two years.