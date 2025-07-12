Himachal Rains: 249 Roads Closed, Landslides Create Havoc In State Over 750 Water Schemes Affected

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh since the last couple of days, a total of 249 roads are closed for vehicular traffic, out of which 207 lie in the landslide-hit Mandi district, PTI quoted officials as saying on Saturday.

The Mandi to Dharampur via Kotli stretch of National Highway 3 (Atari-Leh) is closed for heavy vehicles following a heavy rain, said the report.

The report added that a landslide at Kainchi Mor near Pandoh dam in Mandi late Friday night closed the Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali national highway for about 10 hours. Vehicles from there were diverted to the alternate Katola-Kamand route.

Debris and stones started coming down the road from the hillside, causing commuters to have a harrowing time as the traffic was stopped. Officials said one-way traffic was opened 10 hours after the stretch was cleared.

As per the details, Himachal Pradesh suffered losses to the tune of ₹751 crore in the current monsoon, which hit the state on 20 June.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) stated that around 463 power distribution transformers and 781 water supply schemes are disrupted.

Rains lashes parts of HP:

Since Friday, moderate to heavy rain have lashed parts of Himachal , with Murari Devi receiving 126 mm of rain.

While Pandoh received 79 mm, Slapper 67.7 mm, Kothi 60.4 mm, Mandi 53.2 mm, Jogindernagar 53 mm, Bhunter 47.6 mm, Bharari 40 mm, Sarahan 35 mm, Neri 34 mm, and Sundernagar 30.4 mm.

Thunderstorms were witnessed in Sundernagar, Murari Devi Bhuntar and Kangra while gusty winds blowing at speed between 39 to 48 km per hour smote Neri, Seobagh and Kukumseri.

The Met Department, in its forecast, has issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rainfall at isolated places in four to ten out of 12 districts in the state until July 18.

Since the onset of monsoon, 92 people have died – 56 in rain-related incidents and 36 in road accidents, 172 have been injured, while 33 are missing.

Meanwhile, search operations are still underway to trace the 27 who were washed away after 10 cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides wreaked havoc in various parts of Mandi on 30 June. This resulted in the deaths of 15 people.

The SEOC has said that the state has received 26 per cent excess rain and witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 17 landslides.

With agency inputs.