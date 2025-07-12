Powerful Explosion Reported Near Tehran's Mehrabad Airport
According to the Azad Iran Telegram channel, users began sharing footage reportedly capturing the blast and its aftermath. The explosion is believed to have occurred near Mehrabad Airport, located in the southwest of Tehran.
While some media sources suggested that the explosion happened at the airport itself, state media swiftly denied these claims, stating that Mehrabad Airport remains unaffected.
As of now, no official statement has been issued regarding the cause, scale, or casualties related to the explosion. Authorities have not confirmed whether the incident was the result of an accident, military activity, or another cause.
The situation remains fluid, and updates are expected as more information becomes available from Iranian officials.
