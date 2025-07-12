Azerbaijani Prime Minister Meets Ukrainian Energy Minister To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation
According to the Cabinet of Ministers, both sides highlighted the longstanding mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, underscoring the foundation of their friendly relations.
The meeting coincided with the session of the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission, which was praised as an important step in expanding economic cooperation across various sectors.
Prime Minister Asadov also expressed appreciation for the growing partnership and emphasized the positive momentum in areas such as energy, agriculture, and humanitarian initiatives. Gratitude was extended for Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.
The two officials discussed a wide range of topics on the bilateral agenda, reiterating their commitment to strengthening ties in economic, energy, agricultural, and humanitarian fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment