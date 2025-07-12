Azerbaijani Prime Minister Meets Ukrainian Energy Minister To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with German Galushenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine, on July 12 in Baku to discuss the deepening of bilateral relations and mutual support between the two countries,reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, both sides highlighted the longstanding mutual respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, underscoring the foundation of their friendly relations.

The meeting coincided with the session of the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission, which was praised as an important step in expanding economic cooperation across various sectors.

Prime Minister Asadov also expressed appreciation for the growing partnership and emphasized the positive momentum in areas such as energy, agriculture, and humanitarian initiatives. Gratitude was extended for Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

The two officials discussed a wide range of topics on the bilateral agenda, reiterating their commitment to strengthening ties in economic, energy, agricultural, and humanitarian fields.