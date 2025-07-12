In Lviv, Number Of Victims Of Russian Attack Has Risen To Ten
“Ten people were injured in the enemy attack. Seven people, including two children, were treated at the scene. Three people were hospitalized,” the regional head wrote.
He added that six families whose homes are no longer suitable for living have been temporarily relocated to hotels.
Kozytskyi stated that a total of 51 houses (528 apartments), 19 cars , 21 business premises, and two industrial facilities were damaged.
Elements of the facade and windows of the Lviv Polytechnic educational buildings were also damaged.Read also: Russian attack on Lviv : Number of injured rises to nine
“The emergency response headquarters is working to eliminate the consequences of the emergency,” said the head of the regional administration.
As reported by Ukrinform, a combined attack on Lviv damaged houses, a kindergarten, dozens of cars, and the roof of a non-residential buildin . Earlier, nine victims were reported.
