FM Sybiha Discussed Cooperation Development And“Grain From Ukraine” Initiative With WTO Director-General

2025-07-12 10:03:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He announced this on social media X , according to Ukrinform.

“I informed the DG about Ukraine's humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine", which strengthens food security for countries in Africa and elsewhere,” Sybiha said.

He added that Ukraine supports the multilateral trading system as a factor of international peace and security, and that the WTO plays a vital role in it.

Read also: Ukraine 'pauses' WTO lawsuit regarding grain case

“We discussed ways to develop our cooperation. Agriculture in the WTO is our undeniable priority as Ukraine remains an important guarantor of global food security despite the challenges of Russia's full-scale war,” the minister said.

As reported by Ukrinform, in November last year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that during the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program, more than USD 290 million was raised, which was used to purchase more than 280,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products for countries in need.

Photo: @andrii_sybiha

